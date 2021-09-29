Family plants pumpkin patch in memory of late Winterport woman

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Carolyn Russell was a wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and garden enthusiast.

After she died of early-onset Alzheimer’s last October, her family wanted a way to keep her memory alive. They came up with Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch.

Carolyn’s son-in-law, Kurt Forcier, was the driving force behind the project.

“I wanted to do something fun with my daughter, something hands-on,” Forcier said. “I wanted to, originally, raise money for her college fund. Then it kind of morphed into something else, where we could honor my mother-in-law.”

“My mom, Carolyn Russell, was extraordinary,” said Emerald Forcier, Kurt’s wife. “She was always in the garden growing food to cook for everybody. So, this was a project she probably would’ve initiated herself.”

On Saturday, October 2nd from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., all of the pumpkins from Carolyn’s patch will be sold for a donation. The event takes place at 157 Holmes Street in Winterport.

Half of the money will go towards Alzheimer’s research, the other half to Maisie Forcier’s college fund.

“It has been more profound and more emotional, in a positive way, than I really expected,” said Emerald Forcier. “So, I’m super grateful to Kurt for putting in all the legwork. It’s been really his brainchild, but it’s really brought my mom’s memory alive, and I think I’ve really needed that.”

“Carolyn would’ve loved to have the whole community be involved in doing this, and educating children and adults about Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Ed Russell, Carolyn’s husband.

Getting the half-acre field ready for this weekend has taken the family countless hours, many spent with three-year-old Maisie Carolyn Forcier right by their side.

“One of the most beautiful things that you ever see is grandmothers cooking with their kids,” said Russell. “We’re not going to be able to have that. So, this is something that she can do with me and we can look back on it and enjoy this together.”

If you can’t make Saturday’s pumpkin sale but would still like to donate, you can do so via Venmo to @emerald-russell.

