Deer Isle-Sedgwick Bridge to close in intervals Thursday

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Drivers using the Deer Isle-Sedgwick Bridge on Thursday may need to wait a while to get across.

Three separate one-hour-long closures of the bridge will take place between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

MaineDOT is conducting regularly-scheduled survey work on the bridge.

Crews don’t have exact times for the closures. They’ll have a better idea tomorrow when they can evaluate the wind speeds.

Officials say because it’s such a narrow bridge, full closures are necessary for safety reasons.

“We know this is a very important bridge for the area,” said Paul Merrill, MaineDOT Director of Communications. “It is a critical connection. It is 82 years old. It is in pretty good condition for a bridge that’s approaching the century mark, but certainly we are looking for any issues that might affect safety, and that’s the reason we do these inspections.”

Thursday is expected to be the only day for full bridge closures.

There may still be some single lane closures into next week.

