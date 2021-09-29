Advertisement

Deer Isle-Sedgwick Bridge to close in intervals Thursday

Three separate one-hour closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Three separate one-hour closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Drivers using the Deer Isle-Sedgwick Bridge on Thursday may need to wait a while to get across.

Three separate one-hour-long closures of the bridge will take place between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

MaineDOT is conducting regularly-scheduled survey work on the bridge.

Crews don’t have exact times for the closures. They’ll have a better idea tomorrow when they can evaluate the wind speeds.

Officials say because it’s such a narrow bridge, full closures are necessary for safety reasons.

“We know this is a very important bridge for the area,” said Paul Merrill, MaineDOT Director of Communications. “It is a critical connection. It is 82 years old. It is in pretty good condition for a bridge that’s approaching the century mark, but certainly we are looking for any issues that might affect safety, and that’s the reason we do these inspections.”

Thursday is expected to be the only day for full bridge closures.

There may still be some single lane closures into next week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, former first daughter Barbara Bush talks in Omaha,...
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl
Deadly crash in Glenburn after vehicle hits house
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths
Police lights.
State Police arrest woman after high-speed chase
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Latest News

Legislature approves Maine redistricting maps
Carolyn's Pumpkin Patch in Winterport
Family plants pumpkin patch in memory of late Winterport woman
36-year-old Rayshaun Moore stabbed 25-year-old Demetrius Snow to death in Bangor last year.
Rayshaun Moore sentenced to 32 years for Bangor murder
The latest weapon in the fight against vaccine hesitancy... children.
Maine CDC hopes children can get through to vaccine hesitant parents