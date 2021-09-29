Advertisement

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Head of Maine CDC on getting different COVID-19 vaccines after initial series.
Head of Maine CDC on getting different COVID-19 vaccines after initial series.((Kate Porter))
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has received emergency approval from the FDA for booster doses.

That has left many people vaccinated with Moderna & J&J asking, what about us?

The head of the Maine CDC says this is a frequently asked question his colleagues are fielding.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the vetting process of mix and matching is still underway, but there is some data coming available.

“The signs point to it being both safe and effective, indeed. Dr. Fauci noted last week that his agency is running a very large nine part study to try to get at the bottom of this, but right now, the US CDC does not recommend that folks who got the Moderna shot, go get a Pfizer booster, but from what I understand from the meetings last week, that is very much in the process of being evaluated,” explained Shah.

Shah says he expects more information on the Moderna booster in the weeks ahead.

Johnson and Johnson is also seeking emergency approval for follow up doses.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, former first daughter Barbara Bush talks in Omaha,...
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl
Deadly crash in Glenburn after vehicle hits house
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths
Police lights.
State Police arrest woman after high-speed chase
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Latest News

36-year-old Rayshaun Moore stabbed 25-year-old Demetrius Snow to death in Bangor last year.
Rayshaun Moore sentenced to 32 years for Bangor murder
The latest weapon in the fight against vaccine hesitancy... children.
Maine CDC hopes children can get through to vaccine hesitant parents
"The Warming Sea" will premiere on March 19, 2022 at the Collins Center for the Arts.
Maine Science Festival to return in 2022 with debut of “The Warming Sea”
22-year-old Mariah Krueger, pleaded guilty Wednesday to hindering apprehension and violating...
Bangor woman admits to covering up for boyfriend charged with murder