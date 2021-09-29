Advertisement

Black Bears bye week report

UMaine is off until Elon game on Oct. 9
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears are off on a bye week before a home date with Elon next weekend.

The team has been in positions to put more points on the board, and head coach Nick Charlton explained what needs to happen to punctuate drives.

“You learn from experience and in that particular game there was a few drives that we could’ve finished there to extend them into their area. We didn’t do that. We have to be able to execute. You work on that in practice and replicated it the best you can, but I think the experience can’t be replicated,” said Charlton.

Tight end Shawn Bowman said the team sees its chance at a turnaround despite a 1-3 start and 0-2 mark in the CAA.

“We’re not dwelling on anything. What’s in the past is in the past. We’re just trying to move forward and keep the though in mind that everything is in front of us. We can still accomplish everything that we want to. We’re just all embracing it and we’re just looking to take that next step,” said Bowman.

The Black Bears and Phoenix are set to kick off at Noon on Oct. 9.

