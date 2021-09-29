Black Bears bringing back plenty of experience for new women’s hockey season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears women’s hockey team comes into the new season with plenty of returners leading to high expectations.

UMaine will return to action at Alfond Arena for the first time in 595 days on Saturday (WABI)

“It’s a lot of competing for spots. We’ve done a great job. Our coaches have done new plays that we’re working on every day so it’s looking good,” said Celine Tedenby, senior forward.

“The character of the team is pretty high. When you look at Loryn Porter, Taylor Leech, Maddie Giordano, Ali Beltz, just players who have been around a long time and know what it takes work ethic- and execution-wise. They’ve been in pretty big games,” said Richard Reichenbach, head coach.

The players said they’re very excited to return to Alfond Arena after only having road games last season.

“There is honestly nothing like playing at the Alfond. I don’t know if it’s the structure that makes it tough. Some people don’t like it, but we love it here. We’re super eager to get back out there,” said Taylor Leech, grad student defense.

“We’re just building on that energy at the rink every day. We’re using it to move forward and hopefully win a Hockey East Championship,” said Loryn Porter, grad student goaltender.

Maine skates on the Alfond Arena ice in a game for the first time in 595 days on Saturday against St. Anselm College at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.