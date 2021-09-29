Advertisement

Black Bears bringing back plenty of experience for new women’s hockey season

UMaine returns to action at Alfond Arena for first time in 595 days on Saturday
By Ben Barr
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears women’s hockey team comes into the new season with plenty of returners leading to high expectations.

UMaine will return to action at Alfond Arena for the first time in 595 days on Saturday
UMaine will return to action at Alfond Arena for the first time in 595 days on Saturday(WABI)

“It’s a lot of competing for spots. We’ve done a great job. Our coaches have done new plays that we’re working on every day so it’s looking good,” said Celine Tedenby, senior forward.

“The character of the team is pretty high. When you look at Loryn Porter, Taylor Leech, Maddie Giordano, Ali Beltz, just players who have been around a long time and know what it takes work ethic- and execution-wise. They’ve been in pretty big games,” said Richard Reichenbach, head coach.

The players said they’re very excited to return to Alfond Arena after only having road games last season.

“There is honestly nothing like playing at the Alfond. I don’t know if it’s the structure that makes it tough. Some people don’t like it, but we love it here. We’re super eager to get back out there,” said Taylor Leech, grad student defense.

“We’re just building on that energy at the rink every day. We’re using it to move forward and hopefully win a Hockey East Championship,” said Loryn Porter, grad student goaltender.

Maine skates on the Alfond Arena ice in a game for the first time in 595 days on Saturday against St. Anselm College at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, former first daughter Barbara Bush talks in Omaha,...
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl
Deadly crash in Glenburn after vehicle hits house
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths
Police lights.
State Police arrest woman after high-speed chase
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Latest News

Mulligan spent time on NFL practice squads and active rosters from 2008-2016.
Former Black Bear and NFL tight end Matt Mulligan teaching in UMaine strength and conditioning role
UMaine is off until Elon game on Oct. 9.
Black Bears bye week report
Nick and Garrett Bernardo began by selling gear to baseball teammates
UMaine alumni brothers embarking on athletic clothing business
UMaine enters fifth season under Head Coach Amy Vachon
Black Bears set for new women’s basketball season