Bangor woman admits to covering up for boyfriend charged with murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman has admitted to helping prevent the arrest of her boyfriend who’s charged with the murder of a man last year.

28-year-old Khalid Harris of New York is accused of killing Syies Adams in Bangor in December of 2020.

His girlfriend, 22-year-old Mariah Krueger, pleaded guilty Wednesday to hindering apprehension and violating her conditions of bail.

Officials say she was seen near the residence on Union Street the night of the murder but denied knowing Harris when authorities asked her.

Krueger is avoiding jail time by agreeing to the state’s plea bargain and following conditions including not leaving Maine and not contacting anyone involved from that night for the next two years.

The charges will be downgraded to misdemeanors if she follows the conditions.

Krueger said in court she chose to plead guilty after believing she would be convicted in trial.

