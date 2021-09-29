Bangor coffee shop celebrates “National Coffee Day”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - September 29 is National Coffee Day! That’s everyday for most of us at WABI!

Maybe you enjoyed the perks of a free coffee at a major chain like Dunkin or Starbucks.

We decided to check out Coffee Express on State Street in Bangor.

Coffee Express is a double-sided drive thru.

They’ve been brewing coffee from local roasters in the Queen City for decades - long before a lot of other specialty coffee shops popped up.

There are more than a dozen flavors to choose from.

However, the “Yankee Doodle” is one baristas say you have to try.

“It’s what I like to call a holiday flavor that’s not too intrusive. It’s like Christmasy but it doesn’t taste like CVS is playing Christmas music in August. You know what I mean? It’s super nice and it’s good all year round,” said barista, Christy Bruton.

Did you know coffee has reportedly been around since the 15th century?

That’s when Yemen monks prepared coffee much like we do today. They roasted the beans and brewed it!

And, if you didn’t get enough Java Wednesday, try celebrating International Coffee Day, October 1st.

Save the date! Grab a discounted bag of your favorite flavored coffee!!! Posted by Coffee Express of Bangor on Monday, September 27, 2021

