Afternoon Showers Possible Today, More Showers Tonight & Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move into Northern New England this afternoon. Clouds associated with the upper level low will continue to spread south and east across the state as the afternoon progresses. The upper low will also bring a chance of scattered showers to the state this afternoon and evening mainly across northern and western locales. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to around 60 across the north and low to mid-60s elsewhere for highs this afternoon. The upper low will move into Maine tonight keeping us under cloudy skies and the chance for some scattered showers for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back to the 40s for nighttime lows.

The upper low will remain over the state on Thursday giving all locations a chance for some scattered showers throughout the day. Otherwise expect a cloudy and cool day with highs only reaching the 50s to near 60. The upper low will move to our northeast on Friday however moisture wrapping around the departing low will cause shower chances to linger over the area for the day with the best chance of showers being over northern and eastern areas. It will be another cool day with highs in the 50s to near 60. Saturday looks drier and brighter as the upper low continues to pull away from the area. Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 for highs Saturday afternoon. After that, there is a lot of uncertainty in the long range forecast with regard to the storm track so will include the chance of showers for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday right now and fine tune the forecast as we get closer and the details become clearer.

Today: Sunshine will continue to give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Scattered showers will be possible especially across northern and western areas this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-50s to around 60 across the north and low to mid-60s elsewhere. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the 40s. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cool with highs in the 50s to near 60°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers possible mainly over northern and eastern areas. Highs in the 50s to around 60.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.