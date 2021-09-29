876 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Latest coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 876 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

2,905 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

1,714,233 total doses given out in Maine.

826,290 first doses, 871,423 second doses and 16,520 booster shots.

64.83% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Kennebec County showing 116 new cases, Penobscot County right behind with 112.

Somerset County showing 65 additional cases, 34 in Knox County, 29 in Hancock County and 26 in Washington County.

Cumberland County topping the 20,000 mark for new cases.

At last report, 67 people were in the ICU and 34 were on ventilators.

