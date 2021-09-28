Variably Cloudy, A Bit Cooler Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front that moved through the state during the night last night will push offshore today. The front will be close enough so that moisture riding along the front may result in a few showers along the immediate coast and outer islands during the day today. Otherwise, most locales will see a dry Tuesday under variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today with highs climbing to the upper 50s to mid-60s this afternoon. Clear to partly cloudy skies expected tonight will lead to a cool night with lows in the 40s for most spots and a few spots across the north dropping to the mid and upper 30s.

An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere over Quebec will drop southward into Northern New England during the day Wednesday. This will give us partly to mostly cloudy skies for the day and will bring a chance for some scattered showers during the afternoon, mainly for the northern half of the state. Temperatures on Wednesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. The upper low will move over the state on Thursday giving us a good chance of showers throughout the day. The combination of cloudy skies and scattered showers will make for a very cool day Thursday with highs only reaching the 50s. Showers may linger into Friday, mainly for northern and eastern parts of the state, as moisture wraps around the upper low as it moves to our northeast. Drier and brighter conditions are expected elsewhere. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s to low 60s.

Today: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible along the coast. Highs between 59°-66°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Cool with lows between 38°-46°. Light north/northwest wind.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible across the north during the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Cool with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers possible mainly over northern and eastern areas. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

