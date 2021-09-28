Utility regulators to look into CMP management structure

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) - Maine utility regulators are launching a preliminary investigation into the Central Maine Power’s management structure.

They’re also asking for a “performance plan” spelling out how the company will maintain service quality in coming years.

The action by the Public Utilities Commission follows an audit by an independent company that identified several management challenges, while concluding CMP was equipped to meet the challenges.

The Mills administration backed the PUC’s action.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.