UMaine alumni brothers embarking on athletic clothing business

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Brothers and former UMaine baseball players Nick and Garrett Bernardo are excited to bring their Novus clothing company to the shelves of the Bear Necessities Fan Shop.

Nick and Garrett Bernardo began by selling gear to baseball teammates (WABI)

Novus began as a hobby to sell gear to their teammates in 2012, and they received their business incorporation in 2018.

“We always wanted to be in business. We just didn’t know exactly what business we would have,” said Nick.

“I’d scribble a design in my notebook and would come out with a sweatshirt a couple weeks later. Following that trend, we realized we might be able to actually do something with this,” said Garrett.

The brothers said it feels great to collaborate with the Black Bears.

“Once we found we could get the license it was like a no-brainer to be able to make gear for the University of Maine. It’s a dream come true to be able to actually produce it,” said Nick.

“It feels like a second home, and to work with a place that means so much to our family is definitely special for us,” said Garrett.

The Bernardos added that they hope to extend to outfitting more schools and professional sports and athletes with Novus.

Nick and Garrett’s father, Rick, was inducted into the UMaine Sports Hall of Fame in 1999 after an All-American baseball career and three trips to the College World Series.

