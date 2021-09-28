State Police arrest woman after high-speed chase

EASTON, Maine (WABI) - State Police arrested a woman in Easton Tuesday after a high-speed chase.

39-year-old Jennifer Rice of Houlton is charged with eluding, criminal speed, driving to endanger, and failure to stop.

Police say they attempted to pull over Rice for speeding on Route 1 in Monticello, but she refused to stop.

Police say she reached speeds approaching 100 miles per hour.

Police intercepted Rice on Route 1A in Easton where she was arrested.

Rice was taken to Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

