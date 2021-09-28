Pittsfield couple’s sculptures become roadside attraction

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Pittsfield couple has been improving on their property for the last 20 years.

Now it’s become something of a roadside attraction.

”This used to be a dairy farm. The people that owned it were the Wright’s, with a W. It was the right place for us and we knew it as soon as we saw it,” said Stan Short.

Stan and Deb Short bought their home at 557 Hartland Ave. in Pittsfield back in 2002.

”There’s so many great things here in this four and a quarter acres,” said Stan.

They’ve worked hard to beautify their land and for the past six years they’ve been adding metal sculptures.

”Everything here is made out of steel. I was a welder in the mill in Skowhegan in 18 years,” Stan said.

”I’ve always been interested in flowers and gardening. When Stan started doing the metal work we would find a place for it and I would put the flowers around it, and the shrubs, and they just work really well together,” said Deb.

The sculptures are lively, taking on different qualities depending on the light and season.

Each piece has a name and a unique story behind it.

”We’ve got a moose named Baxter, we’ve got a bear named Kodiak. We’ve got an angel named after one of our granddaughters, Julia,” said Stan.

And they welcome anyone to stop by and walk the grounds, or even get a tour on their golf cart.

”If we happen to be outside and we see them stop on the roadside out here either Deb or I will wave them in,” said Stan.

”It’s fun, the kids come out and run all over the place and check out all the pieces, and then Charlotte’s Web on the front corner has the little pig and that’s low enough that they can sit on it,” said Deb.

There are at least 48 sculptures so far, and more are on the way.

“Right now I’m fabricating a bobcat and I’m also fabricating another workhorse,” said Stan.

With more to see all the time, they expect to keep drawing onlookers.

“We love to see them stop in or stop beside the road to take pictures. That’s the rewarding part of it all,” said Stan. “And it is nice to sit back and enjoy it.”

