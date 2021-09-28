Northern Light Health opens online registration for COVID booster shots

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You can now schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot online through Northern Light Health.

Appointments are available as early as Thursday.

You will need to have gotten the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago to be eligible.

Northern Light says you should get a booster if you are over 65, are in a long-term care facility, or over 50 with certain underlying conditions.

People younger than 50 with medical conditions, as well as those who work in a high-risk occupation, are eligible and may benefit from a booster.

A full list of those conditions is available on their website.

Dr. James Jarvis says those eligible will have plenty of options to get their shot.

“We do feel that many people can get their booster shot either at one of our practice offices or through one of our pharmacy locations,” Jarvis said. “In addition, we will have certain clinics that will be set up as well, and we’ll have an online scheduling process for that like we did when we had the mass vaccination sites earlier in the year.”

You can schedule your appointment at covid.northernlighthealth.org, or by calling 204-8551.

