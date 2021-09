BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s longest serving district court judge is retiring Tuesday.

Dover-Foxcroft native Kevin Stitham was appointed to the bench by Gov. Angus King in 1998.

Before that, he spent 20 years practicing law in Piscataquis County.

In 2019, Gov. Janet Mills reappointed Stitham for a fourth term.

