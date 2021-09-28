Advertisement

Maine supreme court upholds murder conviction of NC man

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine supreme court has upheld the murder conviction and life prison sentence of one of three people convicted in a deadly home invasion.

Christopher Murray, of Red Springs, North Carolina, contended the judge erred in instructing the jury and in limiting expert witness testimony. But the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that the judge did not abuse his discretion.

Murray was one of three people who were charged in a home invasion in Millinocket in 2017.

A husband and wife were both shot in the head, but the wife survived and testified.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

