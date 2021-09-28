Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 1,010 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday and eight new deaths.

Penobscot County reported five new deaths, while Cumberland, Oxford and Waldo counties each reported one new death.

The 7-day average for new cases is above 500 for the first time since January.

As of Monday, 225 people were hospitalized with the virus, 70 were in the ICU and 33 were on ventilators.

There were 57 ICU beds available statewide.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn officer shoots man after report of woman being held against her will, police say
Auburn officer shoots man after report of woman being held against her will, police say
Red and blue lights
Turkey hunter shoots, injuries woman in Leeds
Vaccine
You can get flu shot, COVID-19 vax at same time
Red and blue lights
One person sent to hospital after Fairfield crash Sunday afternoon
Mount Hope Cemetery, Bangor
Deputy Luke Gross receives honorable transport to Mount Hope Cemetery

Latest News

Nocturnem Oktoberfest
Bangor’s Nocturnem Draft Haus preparing for Oktoberfest celebration
Over the Hill Lavender Farm
Free samples at Lavender farm in Thorndike after Common Ground Fair cancellation
Twin 16 year old girls from Glenburn bursting with business thanks to balloons
Glenburn twin teens ballooning business
Heavenly Bean Bags in Belfast
Heavenly Bean Bags in Belfast has been supplying seats for nearly 20 years