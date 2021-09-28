Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 1,010 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday and eight new deaths.

Penobscot County reported five new deaths, while Cumberland, Oxford and Waldo counties each reported one new death.

The 7-day average for new cases is above 500 for the first time since January.

As of Monday, 225 people were hospitalized with the virus, 70 were in the ICU and 33 were on ventilators.

There were 57 ICU beds available statewide.

