Lawmakers, community come together for the ‘Walk a Mile in Their Shoes’ tour

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - Several Maine lawmakers and members of the community are embarking on a two-day walking tour in memory of Maine children who have died from abuse.

“There are kids being abused as you and I are talking right now, and we don’t know their names because they haven’t died yet. So, we need to get this system focused up and changed over and rebuilt and become much more transparent,” said Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham.

Diamond brought lawmakers and community members together for the “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” tour.

He’s trying to bring more awareness to the 143 children who have died in Maine since 2007.

“The idea is to meet with people, listen to what their concerns are, share with them what we know but mostly bring attention to this problem that’s escalating more now than ever before,” said Diamond.

The tour started in Old Town in memory of Hailey Goding and made its way to Stockton Springs through Bangor and Brewer.

Wednesday, they will start in Augusta and finish the tour in Wiscasset.

“I’m spending the day thinking about this in terms of what are the strategies that we can really employ that will make the biggest effect right away,” said Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast.

Diamond has been an advocate of taking the Office of Child and Family Services out from under DHHS and creating a separate department.

He and several other lawmakers will be introducing more bills this session to tackle the growing problem.

“I’ve submitted a bill with the Prosecutors’ Association, Sheriffs’ Association, to increase criminal penalties on endangerment of children. I’ve submitted a bill to create an independent inspector general to oversee DHHS, a number of bills in terms of actually increasing staffing in our family law courts,” said Sen. Joe Baldacci, D-Bangor

Lawmakers Tuesday highlighted the Child Welfare Ombudsman’s ongoing concerns with the DHHS.

Diamond says it’s important to make sure these children are never forgotten and to keep fighting for reforms and awareness.

“We don’t know what goes on in this Child and Family Services, and that needs to change,” said Diamond.

