Hampden Academy principal participating in ‘free the principal fundraiser’

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - It’s spirit week for students at Hampden Academy.

They are getting ready for homecoming celebrations this weekend.

For Hampden Academy Principal Bill Tracy, he will be camping out in the press box starting Thursday night.

The Hampden Academy Music Association is hosting a “free the principal fundraiser” in hopes of raising $2,200 for their competition season.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the marching band will lead Mr. Tracy to his sleeping quarters, and he will sleep there until the money is raised.

His goal is to be out by Saturday for the community pancake breakfast at 7 a.m.

“This morning, I think someone said that, ‘you’re a brave soul or you know you better have your mattress ready.’ You know, I’ve got plenty of layers, we’re gonna figure it out but, you know, again, the students are loving it,” said Tracy.

“Honestly it was a little bit of confusion because I wasn’t sure exactly how it all worked out, but after hearing more plans hearing that the band was going to be there to kind of play him off, he’s going to be escorted, I was really excited overall,” said Jacob Brown, Hampden Academy senior.

If you would like to help free Mr. Tracy, you can email the Hampden Academy music association at hamamusicassociation@gmail.com.

