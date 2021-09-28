Advertisement

Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, former first daughter Barbara Bush talks in Omaha,...
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014, file photo, former first daughter Barbara Bush talks in Omaha, Neb., before an appearance as feature speaker at the Girls Inc. fundraiser luncheon. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Former first daughter Barbara Bush has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

Former President George W. Bush said in a statement Tuesday that Cora Georgia Coyne was born Monday in Maine, not far from the family’s Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport.

He said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “delighted.”

The 39-year-old Barbara Bush married screenwriter Craig Coyne at the Maine compound in October 2018.

She is the co-founder of public health nonprofit Global Health Corps.

