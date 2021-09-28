Florida boy running 1 mile to honor Deputy Luke Gross

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Deputy Luke Gross’s memory is living on across the east coast as a 12-year-old boy from Florida is running a mile to honor the fallen hero.

You may remember Zechariah Cartledge from 2019 when he ran a mile in honor of Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell.

Since then, his mission, Running 4 Heroes, has become a nonprofit organization.

He’s run more than 1,000 miles across 20 states in the last three years for fallen first responders, and has raised more than $172,000, which benefits injured first responders and supports the families of those lost.

He says it’s all about ensuring these heroes are not forgotten.

“We’ll be joined by many first responders joining behind me in the run, patrolling with me, to help make sure that he will not be forgotten,” Zechariah said. “At the same time, we’re going to be joined by many communities in the Maine area to honor him. We hope that the run can show that people down here in Florida, and the whole entire nation, and in his state we are going to remember him and the memory that he put on in his community.”

Zechariah’s run is set for 7:00 p.m. Monday night in Central Florida. The run will be uploaded to the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page shortly after.

The flag he is running with will be sent to Deputy Gross’s family.

You can donate to the organization at running4heroes.org/donate

