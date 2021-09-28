Ellsworth Public Library to host ‘Big Read’ program events

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Over the next six weeks, the Ellsworth Public Library will host a series of events as part of the National Endowment for the Arts “Big Read” program.

All the events and programs will be centered around a book by Roz Chast, “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?”

The kick-off event on Saturday will feature a virtual talk with John Leland, reporter for The New York Times and author of “Happiness is a Choice You Make: Lessons from a Year Among the Oldest Old.”

Other events for the NEA Big Read program include keynote event with the Chast, a memoir workshop, a virtual cartoon workshop for kids.

“At the library we promote reading and literacy, but we also promote community connections and things like that, so this is all of those converging into one, encouraging people to talk about the same book and dig into these topics. This book in particular talks a lot about caregiving and aging; topics that are really relevant to this community,” said Abby Morrow, Ellsworth Public Library,

Free copies of “Cant We Talk About Something More Pleasant?” are available at the Ellsworth Public Library while supplies last.

For a full calendar of events for the N-E-A Big Read, visit ellsworthlibrary.net.

