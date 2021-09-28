Eddington Fire Dept. honors Deputy Luke Gross

EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Following a young boy’s lead, members of the local community took part in a memorial walk for Deputy Luke Gross.

The Eddington Fire Department hosted a one-mile walk at Eddington Elementary School to honor the fallen hero.

First responders made opening remarks about what Deputy Gross meant to the community.

That was followed by a moment of silence.

Then, the dozens in attendance hit the pavement and started their mile, adorned with blue glow sticks.

The walk began at 7:00 - the same time Zechariah Cartledge began his trek in Florida.

Organizers say events like this can shine light during a tragedy.

“Bringing them together to really show the family and his coworkers that we’re all with them, we’re all supporting them,” said Lieutenant Kristen Russell of the Eddington Fire Department. “We’re all taking time to honor him, remember him, and not, being the hustle and bustle of the day, and just being there together.”

Donations accepted at the walk will go to Zechariah’s Running 4 Heroes nonprofit charity.

