Did you lose your wedding band?

Found at Sandy Point Beach
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WABI) - Are you recently married?

Have you even more recently visited Sandy Point Beach in Stockton Springs?

And while you were there did you lose this wedding band?

Ellsworth native Jo Wood and her granddaughter say they were at the beach over the weekend and found it.

She says it has a Lord of the Rings vibe.

The little bit of research she did found it can be purchased in a lot of different places.

She posted it on social media in hopes of finding the owner but left out some key information.

“If somehow they can get to me and just let me know what the name is, the names on the inside of the ring and the day, you know, to make sure it’s not just anybody. The wedding date is on the inside, and it hasn’t been very long, just over a year that they’ve been married, and I’m sure he’s missing it,” said Wood.

If you think this is your ring, you can find Wood on Facebook or contact her at 207-649-9976.

