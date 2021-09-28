Chilly Evening On The Way. Few Showers Wednesday Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front slowly moved into the Gulf of Maine. This has kept a lot of cloud cover along the coast with more sun the farther inland you go. Rest of the night will consist of clearing skies with areas of patchy fog developing in the low-lying areas. Lows will be on the cooler side tonight with most locations dropping into the 30s & low 40s. A few spots over the far north may even see a few upper 20s. Some patchy from will be likely to the north.

Wednesday will start off with mostly sunny skies, but as a surface low sets up in the Canadian Maritimes and an upper level low drops south out of Canada, clouds will be increasing from north to south. A few scattered showers will be possible over northern locations. Highs on Wednesday will max out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will be the day that most of us will see our best chance of scattered showers. It won’t be a wash out but a few showers will be likely. Highs on Thursday will stay for most into the mid to upper 50s. Showers will come to an end by early Friday morning and skies will brighten into the afternoon.

For now, the weekend & early next week looks to stay mostly dry with highs remaining in the 50s & 60s.

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing. Lows will be in the 30s & 40s with some areas of patchy fog. Winds will be out of the NNW around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine to start the day before clouds move in from north to south. Some showers possible to the north. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. North wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs will stay in the 50s.

FRIDAY: A few morning showers with brightening skies. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s & 60s.

