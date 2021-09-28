Black Bears set for new women’s basketball season

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine women’s basketball program hit the practice court today to start the chase for another America East Championship.

UMaine enters fifth season under Head Coach Amy Vachon (WABI)

This year’s lineup will need to find ways to adapt without the likes of Blanca Millan and Dor Saar.

Maeve Carroll and Anne Simon are back this winter though, and they’ll be tasked with leading a new group of Black Bears.

The two players said they realize the challenge ahead, but looked back on the team’s previous success of overcoming injury adversity as a guide that anything can happen in college basketball.

“Being the underdog isn’t something necessarily new to us. I look back at Anne Simon’s freshman year and my junior year when everyone got hurt. That was the year that no one thought anything was going to come from us. That’s when we rise to the occasion and when it’s fun for us. This is just another opportunity to do that again,” said Carroll, graduate student forward.

“I’m excited for this year again to just be an underdog and win against teams that don’t expect to lose against us and hopefully end up in the conference championship game,” said Simon, junior guard.

UMaine head coach Amy Vachon said Carroll and Simon will be key, but she likes the potential she sees from top to bottom of the roster. The Black Bears have never finished lower than second in America East under Vachon.

“Anne and Maeve are the two returning with the most experience and success. If we said that we wouldn’t expect them to do their fair share that would be a lie, but I don’t think that means no one else can step up either,” said Vachon.

The Black Bears debut on Nov. 9 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.