Bangor schools enrolling in COVID pool testing program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Schools are set to join the state’s pool COVID-19 testing program next week.

In a statement, Superintendent James Tager said they have heard from parents and students who want a full educational experience for their kids with activities and athletics, and this will be a key tool to add along side things like masking, vaccination, and social distancing.

It is an optional program that requires parent or guardian permission.

It begins Oct. 4.

