Bangor City Council votes no on shelter zoning change, refers flavored tobacco ban

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council voted tonight on a couple of items that have received significant public interest.

Council members voted unanimously not to pass the ordinance that would have allowed for emergency shelters in the Government and Institutional Services District.

This came after the Bangor Planning Board voted unanimously last week that the ordinance ought not to pass.

Some councilmembers said they support the ordinance’s intention, but voted no in line with the Planning Board’s recommendation.

The ordinance will likely be re-written with new parameters and conditions.

Another ordinance that would ban the sale, display, marketing and advertising of flavored tobacco products in Bangor had its first reading tonight.

It was referred to a future committee meeting. That meeting will take public comment.

