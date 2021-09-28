Advertisement

ATV crash in Maine claims life of Connecticut man

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says an ATV crash has claimed the life of a Connecticut man.

Officials say 47-year-old Sebastian Constantini of Oxford, Connecticut, lost control of the vehicle and was thrown in Madrid Township.

Wardens say he was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries to his head and neck.

His brother, who was riding another ATV, attempted to render first aid while a third ATV operator went for help. But an ambulance crew was unable to save Constantini, who died at the scene.

