ATV crash in Maine claims life of Connecticut man
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says an ATV crash has claimed the life of a Connecticut man.
Officials say 47-year-old Sebastian Constantini of Oxford, Connecticut, lost control of the vehicle and was thrown in Madrid Township.
Wardens say he was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries to his head and neck.
His brother, who was riding another ATV, attempted to render first aid while a third ATV operator went for help. But an ambulance crew was unable to save Constantini, who died at the scene.
