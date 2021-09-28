American Rescue Plan funding awarded to 18 Maine health centers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The US Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more $11 million of American Rescue Plan funding to 18 health centers across the state.

Among the places getting money: $10 million will go to Penobscot Community Health Center, Healthreach Community Health Centers in Waterville will receive $4.7 million, Health Access Network in Lincoln is getting $2.3 million and Bucksport Regional Health Center will receive $1.5 million.

The money will help expand primary healthcare infrastructure and support efforts to combat COVID-19 and future pandemics or public health challenges.

Nationwide, nearly $1 billion has been earmarked for around 1,300 health centers.

