4th Annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend starts Friday

Atlantic Art Glass
Atlantic Art Glass(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - This Friday kicks off the 4th Annual Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend, held in conjunction with Maine Crafts Association statewide celebration of craft and American Craft Week.

A benefit concert at Fogtown Brewing for the Downtown Mural Project will get the weekend started at 5 p.m on Friday.

The weekend also includes live theater at the Grand, as well as glass blowing demonstrations at Atlantic Art Glass on Pine Street.

The event celebrating the creative community in Ellsworth was started in 2017 by Heart of Ellsworth, a non-profit focused on the ongoing revitalization of Ellsworth’s Downtown area.

“Our enthusiasm to show what we do to the public, it just adds- it’s just about momentum. When the public comes, they get a really big dose of what the creative artisan lifestyle is like,” said Linda Perrin, Atlantic Art Glass owner.

For event times, details and full calendar of events for Art of Ellsworth: Maine Craft Weekend, visit mainecraftweekend.org/ellsworth

