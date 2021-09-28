3 Maine entrepreneurs compete in ‘Big Gig Pitch Off’

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday night, three Maine entrepreneurs will go head-to-head at the Big Gig Pitch Off.

They will pitch their business ideas in front of a panel of judges and a virtual audience that can cast their votes for their favorite business.

One winner will be chosen this evening with a prize of $500 toward their business and will advance to the final Big Gig competition in April for a chance at the grand prize of $5,000.

Entrepreneurship events and marketing coordinator Emma Wilson is excited to see how the entrepreneurs plan to use their businesses to grow the Maine community.

“Well I’m excited about the quality of these entrepreneurs that are coming to us and applying for the event and that we’re able to help them both financially with constructive feedback for their pitches both that little gig and that big gig, and, you know, obviously the prize money is helpful for them,” said Wilson.

If you are interested in live streaming the event, you can go to eventbrite.com/virtual big gig entrepreneur pitch off.

