Young boy that beat cancer inspiring, raising money for others

DETROIT, Maine (WABI) - Every two minutes in the U.S., a child is diagnosed with cancer.

One of every five with the disease will not survive.

For the other four, each set of circumstances around treatment are unique.

Advancing research and helping to fund the fight is the mission of a 9-year-old boy from Detroit, Maine.

TV5 caught up with our old friend Kellan Tilton.

“I was born with a tumor on my spine,” said Kellan.

When he was two days old, Kellan was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. He started chemo the next day.

“He was fortunate enough to go on and beat the cancer and after three months had a resection of the tumor removed, but the tumor had done its damage, and he is paralyzed from the waist down,” said his father Dan.

“So that led to me being in a wheelchair, but I don’t let that stop me,” added Kellan.

When last we talked with Kellan, he was five, zipping from spot to spot and trying to catch every creature he could find in this backyard.

Four years later - not much has changed.

“I’m still catching grasshoppers,” he explained. “And snakes and frogs and skiing independently now, learning to fly fish, and I’m trying to raise money for St Baldrick’s.”

St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to conquer childhood cancer.

“With COVID at St. Baldrick’s, like many nonprofits, it’s been a hard road fundraising, and you know, as Kellan mentioned earlier, we would encourage anybody that feels like it’s a worthy cause to donate,” said Dan.

“Because I know what other kids have been through, and I don’t want that to happen to every kid that is diagnosed with pediatric cancer,” said Kellan.

The partnership between Kellan and St. Baldrick’s is one that hopes to make change and inspire other children who find themselves with obstacles to overcome in life.

“I think one of the things that Kellan represents is every single child has been diagnosed with cancer, they’re all different, they’re never the same,” said Dan. “There’s no protocol. Every single kid has his own or her own challenges, and that’s one of the great things about St. Baldrick’s is they raise that funding, and they donate that money towards childhood cancer research that helps every single kid.”

“I just say, hey, and so it’s okay to feel, it’s okay to be sad, a little bit, but it doesn’t matter that you’re in a wheelchair,” Kellan explained. “You have the same blood, you have the same bones, you have everything the same as the other kids.”

