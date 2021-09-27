Advertisement

You can get flu shot, COVID-19 vax at same time

Vaccine
Vaccine
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local officials want people to know about changes in the guidance around getting your flu shot this year.

Last year, masking and indoor gathering limitations were among the factors that contributed to a mild flu season.

Now, we are all back together, and Dr. James Jarvis from Northern Light Health says it’s time to get the shot.

Previously, the advice had been that anyone who got the COVID-19 vaccine needed 14 days separation from any other vaccine.

That has changed.

“It is perfectly safe to receive multiple vaccines, including the COVID vaccine, at the same time. And just like we often administer a pneumonia vaccine to eligible individuals at the same time they get their flu shot, we can administer the COVID-19 vaccine when they get their flu shot as well, and if that’s the booster, then that’s the booster time too as well,” said Jarvis.

The flu shot is free and can be administered in a variety of places across the state including pharmacies, grocery stores, or your doctor’s office.

