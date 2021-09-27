Two Brunswick football coaches on leave in connection with hazing investigation

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) - Two Brunswick High School football coaches are on leave in connection with an investigation into alleged hazing and harassment during a team retreat at Thomas Point Beach.

Superintendent Phil Potenziano said head coach Dan Cooper and assistant coach Greg Nadeau are on non-disciplinary administrative leave from their coaching responsibilities.

“I also want to state there have been reports in the media regarding specific allegations. I would like to reiterate that the critical thing for all of us to remember is that hazing in any form is intolerable. It is meant to cause harm, discomfort, embarrassment, humiliation, and degradation, and ridicule. I certainly do not want to create any additional harm by saying anything further,” Potenziano stated in an email to WMTW News 8 on Sunday.

Superintendent Potenziano added that on Thursday he was made aware of additional information from the investigation.

“As Superintendent, I had no choice but to act and cancel the football game between Brunswick and Lawrence,” Potenziano said.

Potenziano said an outside attorney is leading an investigation.

The Brunswick Police Department has also assigned a detective to the case who is conducting interviews with students and staff.

The district is offering emotional support services to all students.

“What I can say is I’ve heard from many parents that are concerned about some of the things they’ve potentially seen, students have seen, and we’ve partnered with the Mid-Coast Sexual Assault organization here in Mid-Coast Maine – SASSMM – to support our students that are concerned maybe about what they’ve seen,” Potenziano said.

Information on resources can be found here .

The status of this Friday’s game against Skowhegan is yet to be determined.

