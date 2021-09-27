Turkey hunter shoots, injuries woman in Leeds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service says a turkey hunter shot and injured a woman in a forested area in Leeds.

The woman was taken to Central Maine Medical Center and is stable.

It happened about 3 p.m. Monday near the end of Walton’s Way.

We’re told the hunter called 911 and stayed with the woman until emergency personnel arrived.

Multiple game wardens are on scene.

State Police and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office are also helping in the investigation.

