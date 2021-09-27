Scattered Showers Tonight. Cooler Pattern On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front approaching from the west will bring increasing clouds to the region for the rest of the night. Some scattered showers will also be possible across the north half of the state. Showers will make their way towards the coast as the front moves into the Gulf of Maine early tomorrow morning. Tonight, will consist of mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and lows that will drop in to 40s & 50s.

Tuesday will start with mostly cloudy skies & a few showers along the coast. The showers will clear out and there will be a mixture of sun & clouds for the afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

An upper level low will sag southwards out of Canada by the second half of the week. This will bring a few scattered showers over the north on Wednesday. Better chance of showers will come on Thursday and a few may linger into Friday. The upper level low will also send us into a cooler and more Fall like pattern with highs Thursday and Friday only expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers to the north. Lows in the 40s & 50s with a WSW wind around 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few morning showers along the coast with mostly cloudy skies to start. The afternoon will have a mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds out of the WNW around 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Some showers possible to the north. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs will stay in the 50s.

FRIDAY: A few morning showers with brightening skies. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s & 60s.

