‘Pardon our appearance’ while we update our studio!

Please pardon our appearance(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Tuesday, WABI TV5 newscasts are going to look a little different for a few weeks. 

We will be moving to temporary locations in our building as we prepare to install a brand new studio! 

This requires a lot of prep work as well as finishing work on the other end, so we have to “move out” while that work is done.

It’s expected to take two to three weeks. This is exciting news for us as we haven’t had a complete studio upgrade in many years.

So, please “pardon our appearance” for the next few weeks as we make the best of our temporary situation.

We can’t wait to show you our beautiful new studio!

