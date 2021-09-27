Advertisement

Northbound part of Bangor-area bridge replacement about done

Starting next Thursday, drivers can expect left lane closures on I-95 south bound as crews...
Starting next Thursday, drivers can expect left lane closures on I-95 south bound as crews continue work on the Hampden Bridge Bundle Project.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) - The northbound stretch of a $45 million bridge replacement project in the Bangor area is almost finished.

The project is called the Hampden Bridge Bundle.

The Maine Department of Transportation said it plans to shift traffic onto the fourth of four new northbound Interstate 95 bridges on Monday.

The transportation department said traffic is still using three temporary bridges to accommodate construction work on the southbound side of the highway.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.
Hancock home destroyed by fire
Red and blue lights
One person sent to hospital after Fairfield crash Sunday afternoon
Mount Hope Cemetery, Bangor
Deputy Luke Gross receives honorable transport to Mount Hope Cemetery
At Tremont Consolidated School, he went above and beyond his duties to connect with students...
Honorable procession for Hancock Deputy taking to the streets Sunday morning
33-year-old Kayla Blake of Etna has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.
Etna woman accused of calling in two bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products

Latest News

Red and blue lights
Maine Attorney General’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting in Auburn
Wild Blueberries
Maine rep: National Blueberry Month to include wild berries
Maine Ocean
Lobster fishing group files lawsuit against feds whale plan
Red and blue lights
One person sent to hospital after Fairfield crash Sunday afternoon