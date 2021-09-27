Maine rep: National Blueberry Month to include wild berries

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A congresswoman from Maine has pushed for National Blueberry Month to include wild blueberries, which are a major crop in the state.

National Blueberry Month is in July.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree pushed the House Agriculture Committee to support a resolution recognizing the month.

She said she also called for an amendment to highlight the contributions of the wild blueberry industry.

The agriculture committee unanimously adopted both moves.

