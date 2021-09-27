Advertisement

Maine rep: National Blueberry Month to include wild berries

Wild Blueberries
Wild Blueberries(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A congresswoman from Maine has pushed for National Blueberry Month to include wild blueberries, which are a major crop in the state.

National Blueberry Month is in July.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree pushed the House Agriculture Committee to support a resolution recognizing the month.

She said she also called for an amendment to highlight the contributions of the wild blueberry industry.

The agriculture committee unanimously adopted both moves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.
Hancock home destroyed by fire
Red and blue lights
One person sent to hospital after Fairfield crash Sunday afternoon
Mount Hope Cemetery, Bangor
Deputy Luke Gross receives honorable transport to Mount Hope Cemetery
At Tremont Consolidated School, he went above and beyond his duties to connect with students...
Honorable procession for Hancock Deputy taking to the streets Sunday morning
33-year-old Kayla Blake of Etna has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.
Etna woman accused of calling in two bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products

Latest News

Red and blue lights
Maine Attorney General’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting in Auburn
Starting next Thursday, drivers can expect left lane closures on I-95 south bound as crews...
Northbound part of Bangor-area bridge replacement about done
Maine Ocean
Lobster fishing group files lawsuit against feds whale plan
Red and blue lights
One person sent to hospital after Fairfield crash Sunday afternoon