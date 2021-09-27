Advertisement

Maine DHHS to distribute grants to Maine child care providers

Maine DHHS to distribute grants to Maine child care providers
Maine DHHS to distribute grants to Maine child care providers
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Department of Health and Human Services will distribute $73 million in grants to Maine child care providers.

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

DHHS says this will help providers pay for staff and cover costs related to COVID-19.

Providers that receive grants must use a portion of the funds to pay bonuses of $200 per month to staff who directly care for children.

Any additional funds can be used to pay for things like rent and utilities, reducing fees for families, loss of revenue, PPE and testing, or mental health services.

The deadline to apply for the grants is Sept. 30.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.
Hancock home destroyed by fire
Red and blue lights
One person sent to hospital after Fairfield crash Sunday afternoon
Mount Hope Cemetery, Bangor
Deputy Luke Gross receives honorable transport to Mount Hope Cemetery
More than 2,500 new doses were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.
More than 12,000 Pfizer booster shots already administered in Maine
33-year-old Kayla Blake of Etna has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.
Etna woman accused of calling in two bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products

Latest News

Red and blue lights
Turkey hunter shoots, injuries woman in Leeds
Please pardon our appearance
‘Pardon our appearance’ while we update our studio!
EMCC
EMCC working to fill job vaccancies with graduates from Public Safety Training Programs
Hand sanitizer
Ellsworth company delivers hand santizer to local schools, organizations