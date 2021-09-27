Maine DHHS to distribute grants to Maine child care providers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Department of Health and Human Services will distribute $73 million in grants to Maine child care providers.

The money will come from the American Rescue Plan Act.

DHHS says this will help providers pay for staff and cover costs related to COVID-19.

Providers that receive grants must use a portion of the funds to pay bonuses of $200 per month to staff who directly care for children.

Any additional funds can be used to pay for things like rent and utilities, reducing fees for families, loss of revenue, PPE and testing, or mental health services.

The deadline to apply for the grants is Sept. 30.

