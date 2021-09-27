Maine Attorney General’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting in Auburn
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Auburn on Center Street.
A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said that detectives from the agency had responded to the scene Monday morning.
No other information was immediately available.
Witnesses reported a large police presence on Center Street.
The Maine Attorney General’s Office is responsible for investigating any shooting involving police.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.