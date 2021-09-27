Advertisement

Maine Attorney General’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting in Auburn

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Auburn on Center Street.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said that detectives from the agency had responded to the scene Monday morning.

No other information was immediately available.

Witnesses reported a large police presence on Center Street.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is responsible for investigating any shooting involving police.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.
Hancock home destroyed by fire
Red and blue lights
One person sent to hospital after Fairfield crash Sunday afternoon
Mount Hope Cemetery, Bangor
Deputy Luke Gross receives honorable transport to Mount Hope Cemetery
At Tremont Consolidated School, he went above and beyond his duties to connect with students...
Honorable procession for Hancock Deputy taking to the streets Sunday morning
33-year-old Kayla Blake of Etna has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.
Etna woman accused of calling in two bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products

Latest News

Starting next Thursday, drivers can expect left lane closures on I-95 south bound as crews...
Northbound part of Bangor-area bridge replacement about done
Wild Blueberries
Maine rep: National Blueberry Month to include wild berries
Maine Ocean
Lobster fishing group files lawsuit against feds whale plan
Red and blue lights
One person sent to hospital after Fairfield crash Sunday afternoon