Lobster fishing group files lawsuit against feds whale plan

Maine Ocean
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A lobster fishing group based in Maine has filed a lawsuit against the federal government charging new rules designed to protect whales are not based on the best available science.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the rules, designed to protect North Atlantic right whales, in August.

The rules include new standards that reduce the number of rope lines that link buoys to lobster traps that can be in the water.

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association has pushed back against the rules in federal court.

