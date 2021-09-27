Increasing Clouds Today, Afternoon Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east this morning. We’ll start our Monday with plenty of sunshine during the morning hours followed by increasing clouds later this morning through the afternoon as a cold front approaches the state. As the cold front approaches, we’ll see scattered showers moving into the state this afternoon and evening with the best chance for any showers falling over areas north and west of Bangor. Highs will be seasonable today with readings reaching the 60s to near 70° this afternoon. The cold front will cross the state tonight keeping us under mostly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers for the nighttime hours. Overnight lows will range from the mid-40s to near 50° north and low to mid-50s elsewhere.

The cold front will push offshore early Tuesday. We’ll start the day with some lingering clouds and possibly a few lingering showers especially for areas closer to the coast. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies to start to give way to a mix of sun and clouds as the day progresses. Wednesday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few isolated showers, mainly across the northern half of the state, as an area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves into Northern New England. Temperatures on Wednesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. The upper low will move over the state on Thursday giving us a good chance of showers throughout the day. It will be cool too with highs only in the 50s. Showers may linger into Friday as moisture wraps around the upper low as it moves to our northeast.

Today: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers possible this afternoon and evening, mainly for areas north and west of Bangor. Highs between 63°-69°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows between 45°-55°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH becoming west.

Tuesday: A few showers possible along the coast early otherwise lingering clouds during the morning will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler with highs between 58°-67°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers possible across the north. Cool with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Friday: Morning showers possible then brightening skies. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.