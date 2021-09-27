Advertisement

Garland family starts free farm stand with garden extras

Farm stand in Garland
Farm stand in Garland(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GARLAND, Maine (WABI) - When a Garland family kept planting more than they could consume, they constructed a farm stand to offer the extras to anyone who wanted them, free of charge.

Now others are joining their effort to feed those in need.

”You know, it’s that thing, it’s better to give than receive and all that kind of stuff. It actually is kind of true,” Erik said.

Year after year, Erik and Tammy Cline found their garden yielded more than they could use.

Instead of cutting back on planting, they had a different idea.

“Last year, particularly, we had a huge crop of tomatoes of all things. Tammy canned them, and preserved them, and froze them and all that kind of stuff. We kind of brainstormed a little bit and tried to come up with an idea. ‘What could we do differently this time?’ And the idea of the farm stand, we jointly came up with it, I think. I forget who said it first, but whoever said it first, the other one was like, what a great idea!” Erik said.

All of this is now offered free of charge from the stand that Erik, Tammy, and Tammy’s mother decided to build near their home on the Corinth Road, across from the Garland Store.

“People started stopping, and it’s kind of fun to see the reaction,” Erik said.

In addition to people leaving with fresh fruits and veggies, something else started happening, too.

“Then, we had people in the community saying, ‘Hey, we have extra this. We have extra squash, we have extra cabbage. Would it be okay if we put it in that stand?’ And of course, we were like, ‘Oh my God, that’s just perfect.’ That’s exactly what we were kind of hoping for,” Erik said.

Erik says it’s been heartening to see the community come together.

“I think it speaks to the values of people here in general, you know? If you have it to share and you can share, why wouldn’t you?” said Erik.

