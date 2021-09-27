Advertisement

Funeral service for Deputy Luke Gross to be held this week

Deputy Luke Gross
Deputy Luke Gross(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A public funeral service will be held this week for Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross.

The 44-year-old died Thursday morning after being hit by a pick-up while responding to a crash scene on Route 3 in Trenton.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state gathered Sunday morning for his honorable transfer.

The procession began in Gross’ hometown of Bucksport and made its way to Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says funeral services will be held Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Members of the public who want to attend are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m.

The ceremony will officially begin at noon.

There’s a website set up with more information.

Gov. Janet Mills has ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff statewide on Thursday in honor of Gross.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews from nearly a dozen towns were called to the home on Route 1 around 8:00 p.m.
Hancock home destroyed by fire
Red and blue lights
One person sent to hospital after Fairfield crash Sunday afternoon
Mount Hope Cemetery, Bangor
Deputy Luke Gross receives honorable transport to Mount Hope Cemetery
More than 2,500 new doses were administered Saturday, according to the Maine CDC.
More than 12,000 Pfizer booster shots already administered in Maine
33-year-old Kayla Blake of Etna has been charged with a felony count of terrorizing.
Etna woman accused of calling in two bomb threats to Puritan Medical Products

Latest News

Gavel
Belgrade man pleads guilty almost five years Manchester bank robbery
Apportionment commission approves redistricting of Maine’s congressional, legislative districts
Farm stand in Garland
Garland family starts free farm stand with garden extras
Detroit boy and father discuss efforts to raise money for cancer research.
Young boy that beat cancer inspiring, raising money for others