Funeral service for Deputy Luke Gross to be held this week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A public funeral service will be held this week for Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross.

The 44-year-old died Thursday morning after being hit by a pick-up while responding to a crash scene on Route 3 in Trenton.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state gathered Sunday morning for his honorable transfer.

The procession began in Gross’ hometown of Bucksport and made its way to Mount Hope Cemetery in Bangor.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says funeral services will be held Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Members of the public who want to attend are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m.

The ceremony will officially begin at noon.

There’s a website set up with more information.

Gov. Janet Mills has ordered all flags be lowered to half-staff statewide on Thursday in honor of Gross.

