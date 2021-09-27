EMCC working to fill job vaccancies with graduates from Public Safety Training Programs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law enforcement, fire safety, and medical services - all of them need more employees.

Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor is working to fill those positions with graduates from their Public Safety Training Programs.

“Law enforcement has more than a handful of openings from one end of the state to the other,” said Cornel Plebani, EMCC Criminal Justice Program director.

The Public Safety Training Building on the EMCC campus houses classroom space, lab space, and office space for the Criminal Justice, Fire Science, and EMS programs, but it hasn’t been used to its full potential lately.

”With COVID being present throughout my whole college experience, I’ve only been in the building a total of three, no four times,” said Samantha Simmons, EMCC student.

Simmons is a second year student in the criminal justice program working toward becoming a Game Warden.

“What we’ve been able to do during COVID is take certain of the opportunities that we might provide on campus and try to modulate them either for a virtual experience or do some very carefully controlled hands on learning off site,” said Plebani.

“I feel that I have been able to gain the same amount of information that I would have been able to in the classroom,” said Simmons.

Instructors are still looking forward to getting back in the building more in the future to have more interaction between the three branches.

”The programs have historically always worked very well together because we look to model on the school side what those professionals are going to confront in the community,” said Plebani.

All of the instructors and guest speakers are professionals in their branch of public safety.

”They’ve been in the field so they can give their advice and knowledge and real life experiences that have happened to them. I feel that has been very beneficial for me as a student,” said Simmons.

There are plenty of positions available, but networking with professionals while still in school can give the students an edge.

“They’re not only leaving with a degree, but most of our students leave and they’ve been hired before commencement,” said Plebani.

EMCC is holding a virtual open house for all programs, including public safety training, on Oct. 13.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.