Ellsworth company delivers hand santizer to local schools, organizations

Hand sanitizer
Hand sanitizer(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A health and wellness company in Ellsworth that specializes in aloe-based products has been making the rounds delivering hand sanitizer to local schools and organizations this month.

Desert Harvest CEO Heather Florio says the company dropped off about a thousand eight ounce bottles to Brooksville Elementary School and George Stevens Academy.

The company also gave cases of sanitizer to Heart of Ellsworth to distribute to local businesses.

Florio was at Healthy Acadia Monday morning to drop off a case there and says the company is happy to help fill a need where it can.

”It always does give that warm, fuzzy feeling to be able to help, to give back, to get involved in programs. At Desert Harvest, we get involved in our communities and we give back, and we make a difference because if we don’t support all of each other, than how are we going to succeed?” said Florio.

Florio says Desert Harvest has only donated about half of what it intends to give away.

For more information, visit desertharvest.com.

