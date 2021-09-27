Advertisement

DEP finds no violation related to die off of salmon near Bass Harbor

Salmon
Salmon(Maine Aquaculture Association/ YouTube)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BASS HARBOR Maine (WABI) - The Department of Environmental Protection found no violations related to die off of nearly 100,000 salmon just south of Bass Harbor.

They inspected the Cooke Aquaculture net pen sites off Black Island at the end of August and found that they had been cleaned within a week of the inspection.

They say there was no evidence of excessive fouling.

Cooke Aquaculture did report that daily dissolved oxygen readings collected were above the permit limit.

However, we’re told through the DEP permit they are not required to report or track those levels.

Groups concerned about the impact of industrial-scale aquaculture on coastal Maine waters raised questions about the die off.

The DEP says they didn’t find any permit violations or violations of the Clean Water Act and will close the investigation.

